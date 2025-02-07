Russia attacks Ukraine with over 100 drones. Fire breaks out in Kyiv Oblast – photos

There was no information about casualties as a result of the enemy attack

The aftermath of the attack in Kyiv Oblast (Photo: National Police)

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine overnight, deploying 112 Shahed drones and decoy UAVs, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense systems successfully downed 81 drones, which were launched from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Shatalovo.

By 9:00 AM, 81 Shahed drones and other types of UAVs were confirmed shot down in various regions, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts.

Additionally, 31 decoy drones were lost from radar tracking.

The attack resulted in damage in the Sumy, Kyiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. In Kyiv Oblast, a garage fire occurred in the Brovary district, and windows of an outbuilding were damaged, as reported by the regional military administration.

No critical infrastructure or residential buildings were hit, and there were no reports of casualties.

Previously, on February 4, drone debris fell in Kyiv, and fires broke out in Cherkasy and Sumy oblasts following a Russian attack.

On February 5, Russia targeted Kharkiv with Shahed drones, causing fires in the city.