Russia attacks with 56 drones: five hits on infrastructure facilities in frontline areas

The Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 22 drones, 27 went astray thanks to the work of electronic warfare systems, and two more flew in the direction of Belarus

Russia launched 56 drone and missile attacks on Ukraine late on October 16 and in the early hours of October 17, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. The attacks included unidentified drones and a Kh-59 guided air-launched missile.

The aggressor launched the missile from Kursk Oblast, while the drones were launched from Kursk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, the military reported.

The defense involved the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense missile troops, radio-electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces.

Thanks to the efforts of the defenders, 22 drones were shot down in the Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, and Ternopil oblasts, the Air Force reported.

The military noted that 27 strike drones and unidentified drones were lost due to active Ukrainian electronic warfare, and two more drones flew towards Belarus.

In total, five drone strikes hit infrastructure targets in frontline regions.

Russia targeted energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast, causing power outages. Energy workers have already restored power to most consumers.

The mayor of Kyiv reported that a small fragment of a drone was found in the Desnianskyi district of the capital in a kindergarten—a window was broken, but there was no other damage or casualties. Fragments also fell in open areas without causing any damage or injuries.

Earlier, overnight on Tuesday, Russia also attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones. As a result of the attack, residents of Kherson were left without electricity, and power outages were observed in Mykolaiv. In Ternopil Oblast, the aggressor state struck an industrial facility.