Russia, China, and Iran recruit foreigners to influence US elections – report

Intelligence services of Russia, Iran, and China create "networks of U.S. and other Western personalities" to spread desired propaganda narratives

US presidential candidate Donald Trump (Photo by ERA/ALLISON DINNER)

Russia, China, and Iran are attempting to influence the upcoming U.S. presidential elections by using Americans and foreigners for propaganda, as stated in a report by U.S. National Intelligence.

The document says that Russian intelligence services are creating "networks of U.S. and other Western personalities" who, in turn, spread pro-Russian narratives to intensify sociopolitical division. The main themes are the assassination attempt on the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump and the current American leader Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race.

U.S. intelligence reports that Russia remains the biggest threat to the United States.

The Kremlin now outsources propaganda projects to marketing and PR companies, making it more difficult to identify the source of the campaign. China uses a similar strategy, collaborating with a technology company to create content for foreign audiences.

The report says that the PRC does not seek to influence the U.S. presidential election but may try to reduce the chances of Congressional candidates who threaten Chinese interests.

Iran, in turn, continues efforts to undermine trust in U.S. political institutions and intensify social discord. Tehran is trying to influence the U.S. presidential election, likely wanting to avoid an outcome that could worsen relations with the United States.

Iran uses a wide network of online personas and propaganda resources to spread disinformation and is particularly active in escalating tensions in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

