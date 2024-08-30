Russia damages enterprise near Nikopol, four Shahed UAVs shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The aggressor hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community with heavy artillery, kamikaze drones, ammunition drops from UAVs and Grad systems

Illustrative photo: Telegram Oleksiy Kuleba

The Russian military attacked Nikopol district. An enterprise was damaged, but there were no casualties. Also, four Shahed kamikaze drones were destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the head of the regional administration Serhiy Lysak said.

Nikopol and the Marhanets community were under attack. The Russian Federation hit with heavy artillery, kamikaze drones, dropping ammunition from UAVs and firing Grad rocket launchers, the governor wrote.

An enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack, but there were no casualties.

Photo: Telegram Serhii Lysak

Ukrainian defenders also shot down four Shahed kamikaze drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, the official noted.

Overnight on August 29 the Russians hit the civilian infrastructure in Sumy—due to the fire, there is smoke in the air in some districts. Residents of the city are asked to keep their windows tightly closed and not to leave their homes until the consequences of the attack are addressed.