Russia fires a missile at the territory of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training unit, killing three soldiers

Illustrative photo (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

On July 29, Russia launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Army. The attack killed three soldiers, reported Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The shelling also resulted in 18 wounded servicemen. Relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The wounded are being promptly provided with all necessary medical care.

The Land Forces added that a commission headed by the Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been set up to investigate all the circumstances and causes of the loss of personnel and an internal investigation has been ordered.

"If it is established that the deaths and injuries of servicemen were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, the perpetrators will be brought to justice," the military said.