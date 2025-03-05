Russia fires missiles at Pavlohrad: industrial enterprises damaged

Windows were shattered in homes, but no casualties were reported

Pavlohrad (Photo: depositphotos.com)

Russia launched missile strikes on Pavlohrad in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight into March 5, hitting two industrial facilities, regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

A fire broke out at one of the targeted sites, but rescuers put it out. The attacks also damaged windows in two five-story apartment buildings.

No casualties were reported.

On September 6, 2024, Russia fired a series of missiles at Pavlohrad, injuring 82 people.

Overnight on October 6, a Russian missile hit an industrial facility in the city.