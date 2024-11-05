The estimated losses are equivalent to the annual budgets of 16 Russian cities like Chelyabinsk

Tank on parade in Russia (Photo by ERA)

Since the beginning of 2024, Russia has lost 3,179 tanks, either destroyed or damaged, with the losses amounting to at least $9 billion, as reported by Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

The heaviest single-day losses occurred on May 12, when Ukrainian defense forces struck 31 tanks, roughly the size of a tank battalion. The ministry did not specify how many of these tanks were destroyed versus damaged.

The cumulative losses over the past 10 months amount to 102 tank battalions.

The ministry noted that $9 billion represents the equivalent of 16 annual budgets for the city of Chelyabinsk, which has one of the worst environmental conditions in Russia. This figure was calculated using average global tank prices.

"Meanwhile, instead of addressing internal social issues, the leadership of the aggressor country continues to pour enormous sums into the war," the Defense Ministry added.