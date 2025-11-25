Russia has started actively attacking Ukraine with a new Shahed-107: the DIU disclosed the drone's structure

The DIU published the structure and foreign component base of the Iranian drone used by Russia to strike at the frontline regions

Shahed-107 (Photo: General Intelligence Directorate / Facebook)

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the War & Sanctions portal published the detailed structure of the new Iranian Shahed-107 drone. It is this drone that Russia has begun to actively use for strikes on the frontline regions of Ukraine.

The Shahed-107 was first publicly introduced by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in June of this year during the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict.

"The emergence of Shahed-107 in Russia and its use against Ukraine is another proof of deepening cooperation between Tehran and Moscow," the statement said.

This unmanned aerial vehicle is designed as an overhead plan with a wingspan of three meters and an X-shaped tail fin that serves as a stabilizer. The body is made of carbon fiber, and the power elements are made of aluminum.

The prototype is equipped with a 15 kg high explosive fragmentation warhead. Its characteristics are similar to other warheads of the Iranian "Shahed".

The powerplant is a Chinese two-stroke gasoline engine DLE 111. Such small engines have been repeatedly observed in the Russian Gerbera, BM-35, Parodya and Delta UAVs.

The volume of the fuel tank is 28 liters. This provides a range of about 300 km.

The drone's navigation system is based on a Sadra-like inertial navigation system (IMU), an interference shielding unit, and a four-element interference-resistant antenna. It is controlled by a flight controller (FCU), which transmits commands to the servos of the ailerons and the engine.

Its electronic component base largely consists of foreign parts – components made in the United States, Switzerland, China, Japan, Taiwan, the Netherlands, and Ireland.

The DIU added that Iranian weapons continue to undergo combat tests on Ukrainian soil in confrontation with Western defense technologies. The technological data obtained by the aggressors can be used in future destabilizing actions in different regions of the world.