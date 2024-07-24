Russia hits Izmail with Shaheds, air raid alert sounded in Romania, explosions heard – photos, video

The Izmail authorities reported that the port infrastructure on the territory of the city was damaged

Photo: Facebook of Izmailsk RVA

Overnight, the Russians attacked Odesa Oblast with Shahed UAVs, in particular the city of Izmail, Izmail District Military Administration reported. In bordering Romania, an air raid alert was declared due to the approach of drones, and firefighters received reports of explosions from locals, the Romanian outlet News.ro said.

The Izmail administration said that at night the Russians carried out a massive strike with drones, as a result of which the port infrastructure in the city was damaged.

The enemy also hit a five-story building, which partially destroyed the windows, stairwell, and facade of the building, but without further ignition. There were no fatalities, but there were wounded as three people were hospitalized.

The Romanian agency reported that at night in the north of Tulcea county, the local authorities declared an air raid alert due to several drones approaching the border from the side of Ukraine.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations informed the population about the possibility of objects falling from the airspace on the territory adjacent to the border with Ukraine, the media noted.

According to journalists, the air raid alert was declared around 2:10 a.m. The fire service reported that 10 calls about the sounds of explosions were received on a single emergency call number.

According to the department, at 3:46 a.m. an all-clear was given.

At the same time, monitoring channels stated that the drone allegedly "missed" and hit the village of Plauru on the Romanian bank of the Danube near the city of Izmail, and also released a video of a possible hit to the port infrastructure of Izmail.

