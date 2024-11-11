Russia hits five-story building in Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles – photos

According to the mayor of the city, some of the victims have already been hospitalized, and an emergency rescue operation is underway

A destroyed building in Kryvyi Rih (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

A Russian missile strike hit the city of Kryvyi Rih, damaging a five-story building and causing injuries, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

At 10:19 a.m., the Air Force declared an air raid alert, and shortly afterward, an explosion was heard in the city. A column of smoke rose from one of the districts.

According to the head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, there was a direct hit on a building.

Regional governor Lysak stated that apartments from the first to the fifth floor of one of the entry sections in the building were destroyed.

There may be people under the rubble. Seven people are known to have been injured, and one person was hospitalized.

According to Lysak, among the injured are two children: a 10-year-old girl who received assistance on the spot and an 11-year-old boy who was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Two women, aged 58 and 75, were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Overnight on November 10, Russia launched three airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring over 20 others.

Additionally, the aggressor used strike drones to kill five people in Mykolaiv.

Early in the morning of November 11, Russian strategic aviation was active, leading to the implementation of preventive emergency power outages in several regions and Kyiv.