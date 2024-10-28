Russia hits nine-story building in Kharkiv with aerial bomb, injuring seven people – photos

According to preliminary data, seven people were injured, including one child

Photo: SES

The number of people injured in a Russian airstrike on Kharkiv on Sunday evening has risen to seven, including a child, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The airstrike partially damaged apartments on the top floor of a nine-story residential building and shattered windows in the building.

Preliminary reports indicate that seven people were injured, including one child. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were on the scene providing necessary support to the victims.

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Earlier, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the injured in Kharkiv that evening were pensioners aged 61 to 76.

In the early hours of October 27, Russia struck energy facilities in Sumy Oblast. Additionally, Russians attacked Kyiv with strike drones, all of which were neutralized on the outskirts of the capital.

Overall, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian regions with 80 strike drones. Air defense forces shot down half of them.

During the day, Russians struck the Kutsurub community of the Mykolaiv district with FPV drones, killing a local. The enemy also launched a repeat attack on a police vehicle.