The General Staff called the shelling of the Sudzha gas facility an intensification by the Russians of their planned destructive information influence and yet another provocation

Part of the infrastructure of the Sudzha water treatment plant (Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA)

Russian forces bombarded the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast with artillery on Friday, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported, calling it "strengthening its planned destructive information influence" and a deliberate provocation to discredit Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation is intensifying its campaign to smear Ukraine, falsely accusing our Defense Forces of attacking the Sudzha station," the General Staff said in a statement, labelling Russia’s claims "groundless."

The military pointed to prior Russian attacks on the facility, including guided aerial bomb strikes in the summer of 2024 and on March 18, 2025.

They also noted that Russian troops have used the station’s main gas pipeline to covertly move units, a tactic previously documented.

"Russians keep churning out numerous fakes to mislead the international community," the General Staff added, urging reliance on verified sources to counter manipulation.

A fire broke out at the Sudzha station overnight into March 21, with pro-Russian Z-channels claiming it resulted from a Ukrainian strike on the facility, once a key route for Russian gas to Europe.

In August 2024, fighting near Sudzha drove up European gas prices.

Satellite imagery later confirmed damage to the site from the clashes.