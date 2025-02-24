Russia launches 185 drones: damage across Ukraine

On the third anniversary of the full-scale war, the aggressor state again attacked with a large number of UAVs

Shahed (Illustrative photo: Pacific Press)

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine on Sunday evening of February 23 and into the early hours of Monday, deploying 185 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to Ukraine's Air Force. The attack affected multiple regions, with confirmed impacts in four oblasts.

As of 8:00 AM, Ukraine's air defenses successfully intercepted 113 drones across several oblasts, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Additionally, 71 decoy drones were neutralized without causing any damage.

The oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kyiv, and Khmelnytskyi reported damage from the attack.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four drones were downed, but two private homes and two outbuildings were damaged, regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

In Kyiv, drone debris fell in the Desnianskyi district without causing casualties, according to Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, two Shahed drones were intercepted, but a residential building and a car were damaged. The blast wave also affected windows in five nearby homes, with no reported casualties, regional governor Serhiy Tiurin reported.

Near Odesa, drone fragments damaged port infrastructure, windows, and a roof of a private home, as well as cars, with no casualties reported by regional governor Oleh Kiper.

This attack follows a record-setting strike overnight on Saturday, when Russia deployed 267 drones against Ukraine.