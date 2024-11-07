Russia launches over 100 drones across Ukraine: air defense forces down 74

Shahed (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In the early hours of Thursday, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukrainian regions using over 100 strike drones. Ukrainian air defense forces successfully shot down the majority of these UAVs, according to a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched 106 strike drones, including Shahed UAVs and drones of an unidentified type. The drones were launched from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, and temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 12:00 p.m., the downing of 74 enemy drones has been confirmed in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv oblasts.

An additional 25 enemy drones were lost on radar in various regions of Ukraine.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia once again carried out a drone attack on Kyiv. Two casualties have been reported, and fires broke out, causing damage in several districts of the capital.

That same night, the aggressor targeted Odesa with drones. As a result of the attack, a 30-year-old man was injured, and homes and vehicles were damaged.