Russia launches strike drones in Kyiv Oblast: three people killed, homes burned

One person died in a 10-story building, another in a two-story private house. It was later reported that this happened in the Fastiv district and in Brovary

Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk's Telegram channel

In the early hours of Friday, Russian drone strikes targeted Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of three people in Kyiv Oblast, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of the regional military administration.

At around 3:00 a.m., drones were detected in Kyiv Oblast, and air defense forces were engaged.

Debris from a downed drone caused a fire in a 10-story residential building in one area, damaging the facade from the 6th to the 9th floors.

A 36-year-old man died in the building, while two others were treated for injuries: a 26-year-old man with superficial burns and a 38-year-old woman with acute stress reaction.

In a separate location, debris ignited a fire spanning 120 square meters in a private two-story house, where another casualty was found.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported three fatalities and one injury.

A multi-apartment building and eight private homes, three cars, a store, an outbuilding, and a fence sustained damage.

The State Emergency Service confirmed that in the Fastiv district, a man born in 1988 was killed due to debris hitting a 10-story building.

In Brovary, debris destroyed a private house, killing a couple born in 1966 and 1965.

Photo: Mykola Kalashnik's Telegram channel

On the evening of January 22 and into the night of January 23, Russia also attacked Zaporizhzhia with Shahed drones and missiles, destroying an energy facility, resulting in one death and nearly 50 injuries.

Overall, overnight on Wednesday, Russia launched over 90 strike drones and decoys, as well as four ballistic missiles, across Ukraine.