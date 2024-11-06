Russia loses over 20,000 soldiers during three-month operation in Kursk Oblast – Syrskyi

According to the Ukrainian army commander, Russia has concentrated about 45,000 troops, including North Korean troops, in Kursk Oblast

Sudzha, Kursk Oblast (Photo: EPA/Stringer)

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported significant losses for the Russian military in Kursk Oblast, with over 20,000 casualties, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"As of November 5, 2024, the enemy's losses in personnel on the Kursk axis over nearly three months of operations amount to 20,842, including: killed – 7,905, wounded – 12,220, captured – 717," he wrote.

Additionally, during this period, 1,101 units of the enemy's weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

According to Syrskyi, Russia has concentrated about 45,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, including North Korean soldiers.

He added that approximately 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers participating in the operation have been awarded state honors.

On October 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the reaction of allies to the presence of North Korean troops in Russia and their involvement in the war against Ukraine as "zero."

On November 2, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russia had transferred over 7,000 soldiers from North Korea to Kursk Oblast.

On November 4, Europe and South Korea called on North Korea to withdraw its soldiers from Russia and stop supplying weapons for the war against Ukraine.

On the same day, Zelenskyy stated that Russia had transferred approximately 11,000 military personnel from North Korea to Kursk Oblast.