Russia offers North Korea up to 700,000 tons of rice for war participation

North Korean soldiers in Russia are paid around $2,000, while the country may receive hundreds of thousands of tons of rice

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un (Photo by ERA)

North Korea could receive up to 700,000 tons of rice from Russia in exchange for supporting its war efforts against Ukraine, former South Korean ambassador to Russia and current member of the South Korean parliamentary intelligence committee Wi Sung-lac told The Korea Herald.

According to Wi, the arrangement between Russia and North Korea is "not a bad deal at all" for the latter. By contributing to Russia's military actions, North Korea could significantly address its financial and food crises.

North Korea produces about 4 million tons of grains annually, including rice, barley, and wheat. However, Wi noted that a large part of its crop yield consists of potatoes, with rice making up less than a third. This leaves North Korea about one million tons short of meeting its annual food needs, he said.

"If Russia is offering 600,000 to 700,000 tons of rice, that is enough to cover more than half of what North Korea would need to meet the year's demand," Wi explained.

The lawmaker said that North Korea might likely offset part of its food shortage through arms trade in its current dealings with Russia.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service reported last week that each North Korean soldier deployed to Russia will receive a monthly salary of around $2,000. With an estimated 10,000 soldiers potentially being sent, the annual income could exceed $200 million, Wi said.

In addition to soldiers, about 4,000 North Korean workers are currently in Russia, earning an average of $800 per month.