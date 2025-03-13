Russia once again attacked by drones: three oblasts hit – video

Drones were spotted in Russia's Voronezh, Rostov and Kaluga oblasts

Kaluga (Photo: Wikimedia)

Russia faced a barrage of drone strikes from Tuesday evening into the early hours of Wednesday, targeting Voronezh, Rostov, and Kaluga oblasts. Governors reported defensive actions and damage, while Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have downed dozens of UAVs across several areas.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev first warned of a UAV threat at 8:32 PM on March 12.

By 9:09 PM, he claimed air defenses and electronic warfare systems neutralized several drones in two southern districts, though some hit two infrastructure sites.

At 10:08 PM, Gusev reported a fire at one site, later saying damage to the second wasn’t confirmed.

By 10:39 PM, the blaze was allegedly extinguished.

In Rostov Oblast, Governor Yuri Slusar said at 10:15 PM that five drones were repelled, per the Defense Ministry.

Debris from one sparked a fire at an industrial site near Kalininsky hamlet in Sholokhovsky district.

By 4:52 AM on Thursday, he reported the fire, which spread to dry grass in a nearby field, was put out.

Kaluga Oblast Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported at 9:12 PM that two drones were downed in the Dzerzhinsky district.

By 6:11 AM on Thursday, he claimed 25 UAVs were intercepted across Dzerzhinsky, Khvastovitsky, Kirovsky, Duminitsky, Meshchovsky, and Ulyanovsky districts.

Fallout included a technical building fire at a Dzerzhinsky district enterprise, a damaged cell tower, and a power line hit in the Khvastovitsky district — the building fire was later extinguished, he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry stated at 6:08 AM that between 7:00 PM March 12 and 5:36 AM March 13, it downed 77 drones: 30 over Bryansk Oblast, 25 over Kaluga Oblast, six each over Kursk and Voronezh oblasts, and five each over Rostov and Belgorod oblasts.

Details on Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblast strikes were scarce.

Meanwhile, Telegram posts shared photos and videos of fires in Krasnodar Krai, though local officials haven’t commented.

The attacks follow recent trends: overnight into March 10, drones hit the Novokuibyshevsk refinery; into March 11, Russia faced a record UAV assault; and into March 12, explosions rocked Tula and Oryol.