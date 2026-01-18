Russia plans to increase production to use up to 1000 drones a day – Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

In 2026, Russians plan to increase the production of long-range drones to use up to 1,000 units per day. About this in an interview with LB.live reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He stated that there are currently no signs that the Russians are preparing for peace talks or actions on the battlefield. Instead, there is an increase in the intensity of hostilities and an increase in the size of the offensive group.

Russia is also increasing the production of Shaheds and missiles.

"Right now, for example, the enemy is producing 404 Shaheds and Geraniums of various types every day. He plans to increase it," said Syrsky.

When asked about the number of UAVs, he replied that Russia plans to use up to 1,000 drones. The Chief of Staff emphasized that these are plans for 2026.

"Of course, we must do everything to disrupt these plans. And to inflict such losses on the enemy that he would abandon his active actions and create conditions for negotiations," added Syrsky.