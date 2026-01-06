In 2026, Russia plans to double the number of unmanned systems troops – Syrsky

By 2030, the Russian Federation intends to scale up its unmanned systems troops to more than 200,000 people

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook account of the Commander-in-Chief)

In 2026, the Russians plan to double the number of unmanned systems troops to more than 160,000 people. About reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the Russians have followed Ukraine's lead and created separate troops of unmanned systems, which already number 80,000 soldiers. In the second stage, in 2026, they plan to double their number to 165,500. And by 2030, to almost 210,000 people.

Syrsky added that the Defense Forces are aware that the state order for the production of long-range drones in Russia has been fulfilled by 106% for the year, and the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country produces more than 400 such UAVs daily.

"We are clearly aware of what we will have to face in the near future and what we need to do to neutralize the enemy on the battlefield of unmanned systems," the chief emphasized.

He set the task of forming special units designed to detect and destroy Russian high-tech drone units, control centers, and crews of unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The one who has an advantage in the number and quality of UAVs retains more of their soldiers and destroys the enemy more effectively. And we continue to hold the advantage in the number of FPV drones used," emphasized Syrskyi.