Ukrainian paratroopers strike at antennas and drone lines of the elite Rubicon unit of the occupiers, said 71st separate hunting brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It's a doomsday for Rubicon. Operators of FPV drones of the 71st Airborne Brigade are destroying them with particular zeal. The enemy's elite units are losing crews and equipment," the post reads.

According to the brigade, a company of unmanned aerial vehicle strike systems of this brigade is "methodically destroying" Russian infantry, equipment, holes and shelters along the front line.

For instance, the antennas and operators of the Russian Federation's elite Rubicon drone unit were hit numerous times, the paratroopers emphasized.

They added that sometimes the occupiers abandon their vehicles and try to hide, but "after the destroyed equipment, the enemy's manpower is bound to be targeted."

"The daily work of our crews systematically leaves the occupiers without armor, communications and personnel," the publication summarizes.