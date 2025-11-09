HUR officer names Rubicon as priority of Russia's elite drone operators

Rubicon's innovations are being scaled up first to the invaders' airborne units, and then to troop groups, "Azimut" said

The first priority task for the Rubicon Center, an elite and one of the most combat-ready UAV units of the occupiers, is to introduce innovations. Currently, these invaders are focusing on destroying the logistics, reconnaissance and crews of Ukraine's UAVs. About this for LIGA.net's text said an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate with the call sign "Azimut".

The journalist asked whether the media reports that the main tasks of this formation are to destroy Ukrainian UAV operators and logistics of the Defense Forces are true.

"Their priority as a unit is to introduce innovations in the first place. The second is to change the course of events, the development of hostilities," Azimut replied.

According to him, the innovations made at Rubicon are being scaled up, first of all, to the occupiers' airborne units, and then to the troop groups: "And here, when we talk about 'something being invented', it is not always about some technical solution. It is partly just about the tactics of use, and a certain technical solution is selected for this tactic."

He added that this invaders' unit currently has three main priorities: destroying Ukrainian logistics, defeating reconnaissance UAVs and drone units of the Defense Forces.

"As you can see, this is focused, systematic work. That is, when they arrive in a certain area, they focus on a specific task, either one or three, without performing a general military task, as linear units do (for example, escorting an assault group, etc.)," the military said.

Thus, by focusing on one priority at most, these invaders "achieve maximum efficiency" by adjusting their equipment and means to suit it, Azimuth added.

He noted that Rubicon carries out highly specialized work, but depending on the area of the front, these occupiers can change their focus: for example, if the Russians are preparing an offensive, they actively shoot down Ukrainian reconnaissance UAVs in two weeks to hide their actions, the accumulation of units, etc.

"If they feel that the impact of our artillery in some areas is too great, they begin to actively use Lancets and thus carry out counter-battery combat. That is, it is a tool used by the army leadership at the operational level to solve, in fact, global tasks assigned to the units," the officer summarized.