"To calculate and destroy". Intelligence officer voices key strengths and weaknesses of the elite Russian Rubicon

The HUR fighter spoke about the protectorate of the Russian special services and additional sources of funding for the Russian unit, which is a priority target for Ukrainian defenders

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

The Rubicon Center, one of the most combat-ready drone units of the occupiers, has a number of key strengths, but due to its elitism and focus on specific tasks, these invaders are easy to identify and destroy. About this for LIGA.net's text said an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) with the call sign "Azimut".

"The first thing I'd like to mention is the political will of the management to develop them. This is very important for their staffing and application. They are given the opportunity to use these innovative approaches to employment precisely because of this political will. That is, they are quite flexible, unlike the general army system," the military said.

The intelligence officer called the protectorate of the special services and additional sources of funding the second strong point of this occupation unit.

According to him, there are cases when Rubicon pilots receive additional payments from illegal budgets for performance: "And this, of course, has a certain motivational system and further emphasizes this 'elitism'".

Regarding the third aspect, Azimuth noted that these occupiers are focused on certain tasks without dispersal: "That is, if they work on logistics, they work exclusively on logistics, and thus achieve the maximum effect."

At the same time, if we talk about Rubicon's weaknesses, it is quite easy to identify and "understand which specific unit is working in front of you, to calculate and destroy it directly" due to the elitism and this approach of the occupiers, the intelligence officer explained.

"This is what we are actually deal with. They are a priority target for us. And the destruction of these targets is taking place regularly and successfully," he summarized.

At the same time, the cyber community "Karakurt" named LIGA.net these are the weaknesses of these invaders:

→ the level of publicly available data is low, which means that the "achievements" of the unit may be greatly exaggerated;

→ Rubicon is dependent on the supply of components or electronics, the disruption of which is provoked by sanctions;

→ the formation is vulnerable to countermeasures (air defense, electronic warfare, attacks on control points, destruction of logistics, targeted work on unit crews);

→ if scaling is fast, there is a risk of a drop in the quality of selection or training and degradation of "elite".