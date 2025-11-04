The servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine practiced targeting enemy UAV operators in the temporarily occupied Avdiivka, Donetsk region. About this said the DIU press service released a video of the work of the occupiers.

In a dilapidated building in Avdiivka, military intelligence discovered the headquarters of the Russian invaders from the so-called Rubicon center.

This unit specializes in the use of unmanned systems, including combat systems. "Rubicon is one of the most capable structures of the Russian occupation army, on which the aggressor state spends significant resources.

Based on the obtained location coordinates, the DIU fighters sent an FP-2 drone equipped with a 105-kilogram warhead at the occupiers in dense urban areas.

As a result of the strike, officers and operators of the Russian Rubicon unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), who were at the headquarters, were killed.

On July 16, intelligence reported that in Zaporizhzhya region destroyed russian operators of Skat 350M drones along with the car.

August 2 in Melitopol a car exploded with the occupiers – five Russian army soldiers were killed.