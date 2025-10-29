Russia blows up OMON lieutenant colonel involved in war crimes in Ukraine – DIU

Russian occupier Veniamin Mazzerin died on October 25 as a result of a car bombing in the Kemerovo region

Russian riot police (Photo: occupiers' resource)

A lieutenant colonel of Russian riot police involved in war crimes in Kyiv region is killed in Russia. About this reported Of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

On October 25, a car driven by police lieutenant colonel Veniamin Mazzerin exploded in the Kemerovo region of Russia.

He served in the Oberig special police unit of the Russian Guard in the Kemerovo region.

"Oberig is one of the many units of the Russian Guard involved in war crimes and genocide of Ukrainians in the Kyiv region committed by the occupying army during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation in February-March 2022.

Based on the evidence collected and eyewitness accounts, the Office of the Prosecutor General opened criminal proceedings against the unit's members, including for violations of the laws and customs of war.

October 23, reconnaissance and resistance movement russian paratroopers were eliminated 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment in Stavropol. Soldiers of the unit "distinguished themselves" by numerous war crimes during the full-scale invasion.

On October 27, the GUR reported that in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the frontline, reconnaissance men hit the positions of Russians. As a result of the attack, the son of Lieutenant General Arkady Marzoev, who was involved in war crimes in Kherson, was killed.