Reconnaissance and resistance movement eliminate Russian paratroopers in Stavropol – video

An explosion occurs at a checkpoint of a military unit, killing at least three Russian servicemen

Footage from the explosion site (Photo: occupiers' resources)

In Stavropol, military intelligence conducted an operation to eliminate Russian paratroopers. At least three dead are known, reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

These are soldiers of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment of the Russian Airborne Troops. The operation was carried out on the evening of October 22 with the support of the Caucasus Liberation Movement.

The GUR did not provide details, but noted that the "high-profile event" took place near the checkpoint of military unit No. 54801 in the very center of the city on Serov Street.

It is noted that officers and soldiers of this unit have been actively involved in hostilities in Ukraine since 2014. They also "distinguished themselves" with numerous war crimes during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that there will be a just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people," the intelligence noted.