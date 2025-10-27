Intelligence eliminates son of Russian General Marzoev in Zaporizhzhia region – video
Reconnaissance men on the Zaporizhzhia frontline attacked Russian positions. The attack killed the son of Lieutenant General Arkadiy Marzoev, who was involved in war crimes in Kherson, , reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate.
on October 15, soldiers of the consolidated drone unit of the DIU's Active Operations Department conducted aerial reconnaissance in the Zaporizhzhia sector. They discovered the position of Russian UAV operators near the village of Plavni, Vasylivka district.
The intelligence provided the coordinates of the enemy position to the Defense Forces and it was attacked with a guided aerial bomb. According to the DIU, at that moment, the platoon commander of the 108th Parachute Regiment of the 7th Air Assault Division, Lieutenant Vasyl Marzoev, was there .
As a result of the attack, the occupiers were killed.
The father of the Russian officer, Lieutenant General Arkady Marzoev, is the commander of the 18th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Army. According to intelligence, he is involved in war crimes against Ukrainian civilians in Kherson.
- on August 23, the GUR blew up the occupiers, involved in the Bucha atrocities in Luhansk region.
- On October 23, the intelligence and resistance movement eliminated Russian paratroopers of the 247th Caucasian Cossack Regiment in Stavropol. Soldiers of the unit "distinguished themselves" by numerous war crimes during the full-scale invasion.
Comments (0)