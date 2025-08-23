On August 22, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region – occupants, directly involved in war crimes in Bucha, have been eliminated and wounded. About reported The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

"The detonation took place in the courtyard of a house where six Russian invaders with their military vehicles were staying. In 2022, these Russian invaders were directly involved in committing war crimes in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region," the HUR wrote.

According to the agency, in the Luhansk region, these invaders served as a mobile air defense group to protect a military repair base set up near the house from attacks.

Intelligence indicates that the explosion killed three Russians and seriously injured two others; two pickup trucks with machine guns and a UAZ Bukhanka car loaded with ammunition were also destroyed.

"The HUR reminds that there will be a just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people," the statement concludes.