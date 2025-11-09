The occupiers stole the same reaper drones, recognizing that Ukrainians were the first to make them, Kyrychevsky said

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

Many of the developments in the field of military drones used by the Russians were stolen from Ukraine. About this for the text LIGA.net about Rubicon, an elite unit of the Russian Federation, Ivan Kyrychevsky, a soldier of the 413th Regiment "Reid" and an expert on weapons, told Defense Express.

According to him, Rubicon center is the most dangerous Russian drone unit for Ukraine at the moment: "This is an alternative unit of the Russian army charged with killing Ukrainians 'even despite the spokes that the centralized Russian military command may put in the wheels'.

Kyrychevsky noted that these occupiers were able to establish a workflow in which procurement, own and stolen developments from Ukraine, and generalization of combat experience are carried out at the horizontal level, which allows this unit to be "quite effective in its work."

"If, God willing, the defense forces manage to trample the Rubicon as a phenomenon, they will be able to trample certain elements of this Russian military culture, which, unfortunately, allows them, despite their general cognitive (mental – Ed.) limitations, to be quite effective in flying drones," the analyst explained.

He added that he was talking about the cognitive limitations of the occupiers, as many of their developments were stolen from Ukraine: "Like, for example, the same reaper drones (UAVs that are ambushed on the ground and attack when a target appears – Ed.) The Russians themselves admit that we were the first to do this. It's just that, maybe, not on the same scale as they are now."

In the context of how Russians are stealing UAV technology, Kyrychevsky mentioned the Pchela-1T drone, developed in the Soviet era.

"If you look at it, it's a very technologically advanced toy from the late 1980s: a small drone, transmitting video images in real time. And the very fact that it was created in the Soviet state, which was already quite technically backward at the time, suggests that they had already learned to steal drone technology," he explained.