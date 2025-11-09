Defense Express expert: Ukrainian CABs have made a good contribution to the fight against Russian drone operators

Ivan Kiricevsky (Photo: Facebook / ivan.kiricevs.kij)

The results of Ukrainian aviation's work against the occupiers on the contact line are rarely reported in the media, but the pilots have made a significant contribution, in particular by practicing on Russian drone lines. Ivan Kyrychevsky, a soldier of the 413th Regiment "Reid" and an expert on weapons for Defense Express, told this in a commentary to LIGA.net for the article about the elite Russian "Rubicon".

He emphasized that the Rubicon center is currently the most dangerous for Ukrainian forces, as it is an alternative unit of the Russian army charged with killing Ukrainians "even despite the spokes that the centralized Russian military command can put in the wheels.".

"If, God willing, the Defense Forces manage to trample Rubicon as a phenomenon, they will be able to trample certain elements of this Russian military culture, which, unfortunately, allows them, despite their general cognitive limitations, to be quite effective in flying drones," Kyrychevsky emphasized .

He explained that when he talks about the need to "trample on" the Rubicon phenomenon, he means, in particular, a "purely kinetic effect" on instructors and pilots. Because recruiting new ones won't be a problem for the Russians, but training them well is the question.

"Because the largest number of UAVs of any type are lost precisely because of the operators' clumsiness. The work of Ukrainian aviation is also worth noting here. Publicly, we talk more about the use of Russian UAVs on the combat line. We don't talk about strikes by our UAVs against Russian drone operators as often. However, Ukrainian aviation has already made a good contribution to the fight against them," the military said, without going into details .