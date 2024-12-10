Russia preparing offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russia has deployed assault groups to frontline positions and evacuated the wounded, according to the spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo by General Staff)

The Russian army is preparing to intensify its offensive on the Zaporizhzhia frontlines, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said during a televised marathon.

According to Voloshyn, Russian forces are continuing assaults on the Vremivka front (the Vremivka ledge on the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts – ed.) and preparing for storming actions in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"For example, the enemy conducted several assaults in the Orikhiv sector today. They are carrying out reconnaissance and preparatory actions to launch an intensified offensive in this area," Voloshyn said.

He added that intelligence reports indicate that Russian forces have moved assault groups to frontline positions in the Orikhiv sector and evacuated their wounded. "Everyone on this section of the front is 'fresh' and ready for attacks," he noted.

Voloshyn said that Russian forces might resort to assaults with small infantry groups of up to 10 soldiers, with limited use of armored vehicles. Air support and drones will provide cover.