Russia reports attack on port Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai: dead and wounded – map

Russian authorities claim that the Kavkaz port in Russia's Krasnodar Krai was attacked on the morning of July 23. According to Governor Veniamin Kondratiev, there is one dead and more wounded.

A railway ferry running along the Kavkaz-Kerch route was allegedly hit. As a result of the attack, one crew member was killed and there are others injured, the local authorities report.

The Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind wrote that ambulance brigades and other operational services headed to the port. According to Kondratiev, a fire broke out at the site of impact.

