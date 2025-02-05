Russia reports drone attack with oil depot on fire in Krasnodar Krai – video

More than 50 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the "minor fire"

Fire at an oil depot in Krasnodar Krai (Photo: t.me/supernova_plus)

A drone attack targeted an oil depot in Russia's Krasnoder Krai overnight on Tuesday, according to regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev, who reported a fire at the site.

Kondratyev claimed the region's air defense successfully intercepted the drone attack. However, drone fragments reportedly fell on a fuel storage tank with "minimal remaining petroleum products" in the Novominskaya village of Kanevskaya district.

Unconfirmed reports from propaganda Telegram channels suggest the target was the Albashneft LLC facility.

A second-level fire erupted at the oil depot, requiring 55 rescue workers and 19 specialized vehicles to manage the "minor blaze."

Kanevskaya district head Alexander Gerasimenko stated the fire was successfully localized, with no initial reports of casualties.

On January 21, the General Staff confirmed attacks on the Liski oil depot and Smolensk aircraft factory.

On January 31, Defense Forces struck one of Russia's largest oil refineries.

On February 3, a gas processing plant in Astrakhan was attacked. During that particular operation, approximately 70 drones were counted.