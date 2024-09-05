Russia reports surface drone attack on Novorossiysk port – video

The mayor of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai, Andrey Kravchenko, claims that Russian anti-aircraft defense was operating against unmanned boats

Port in Novorossiysk (Photo: Wikipedia/Arthur Vanzetti)

Overnight, unmanned boats attacked the city of Novorossiysk, where a Russian naval base is located, according to the city's mayor, Andrey Kravchenko.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Kravchenko claimed that Russian air defense systems engaged the unmanned boats. A few hours later, the Russian official announced restrictions on vehicle movement on several streets near the waterfront. Additionally, beaches in the area were closed, and pedestrian access was prohibited.

Locals posted videos of gunfire near the port. Further details are not yet available.

On April 15, 2024, SBU spokesperson Artem Dekhtyarenko revealed that the modernized Sea Baby unmanned boat can now carry nearly a ton of explosives over a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers.

The previous attack on the port of Novorossiysk by Ukrainian Defense Forces occurred on July 3.