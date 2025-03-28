Russia strikes civilian facilities and oil and gas industry buildings in Poltava – General Staff

Damage was recorded at six different locations in the Poltava territorial community, the regional administration said

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration)

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Poltava overnight into Friday, targeting civilian infrastructure and oil and gas industry buildings, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

The Russian military continues to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine as the aggressor has committed yet another war crime.

According to the General Staff, the Russians targeted civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and administrative buildings of oil and gas companies.

"The Russian aggressor cynically continues to lie about its aspirations for peace, and continues to deliberately attack civilian objects, endangering the civilian population," the statement said.

The General Staff stated that the enemy commits war crimes on the territory of Ukraine every day. They have no statute of limitations. The crimes are recorded, documented, and referred to the relevant international institutions.

At the same time, the Poltava Oblast Military Administration reported that as of 12:25 a.m. on Friday, it was aware of damage to the warehouse of an enterprise within the Poltava territorial community. There were no reports of casualties.

At 06:40 a.m., the Poltava regional administration clarified that the Russians launched a massive UAV strike on civilian targets in industrial areas in the Poltava community.

Some of the aerial targets were engaged by air defense forces. As a result of the hits and falling debris at six different locations, warehouses, administrative buildings, and a transformer at one of the enterprises were damaged.

The attack resulted in fires covering a total area of 2,500 square meters. As of 4:00 a.m., the fires at all facilities have been extinguished. The regional authorities added that there were no casualties.

Photo: Poltava OVA

Photo: Poltava OVA

Photo: Poltava OVA

Photo: Poltava OVA

Overnight into March 27, Dnipro and Kharkiv faced similar drone barrages, causing casualties and destruction.

That night, Russia launched 86 drones and a ballistic missile across Ukraine, with air defenses downing 42 drones and 26 being lost to radar.