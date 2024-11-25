Russia strikes civilians in central Kharkiv, 19 people injured – photos of aftermath

Three cars and the facade of a two-story non-residential building were on fire, the glazing of residential buildings was damaged

Photo: Oleg Synegubov/Telegram

A Russian missile struck the center of Kharkiv on Monday morning, injuring 19 people and causing a fire in the city’s Kyivskyi district, local officials reported.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the strike hit the Kyivskyi district, igniting a fire and damaging civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

Oleg Synegubov, head of the regional military administration, said three cars were burned, the façade of a two-story building was scorched, and residential windows shattered.

By 11:14 a.m., officials reported that 19 people had been injured, including 13 women and six men aged 21 to 71. Of the injured, 13 were hospitalized, with most in stable condition.

This strike followed overnight drone assaults across Ukraine, including an attack on a facility in Zaporizhzhia that injured a 13-year-old boy.

Kyiv also reported debris falling on a residential building, though this was later denied.