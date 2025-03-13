Russia strikes critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

The aggressor launched another night attack with Shahed drones, the first consequences are known

Shahed (Illustrative photo: Pacific Press)

In the early hours of March 13, Russian forces struck Ukraine with Shahed drones, zeroing in on critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported a morning Shahed drone assault on Zaporizhzhia city.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, though a private home and an administrative building tied to critical infrastructure were damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk, regional governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed drone strikes hit critical infrastructure across multiple settlements.

As of 7:40 AM, updated reports from Dnipro city detailed damage to high-rise buildings, with at least 100 windows shattered and garages catching fire.

As of 8:30 AM, three women — aged 52, 56, and 82 — were hospitalized in moderate condition due to the attack.

Morning blasts also rocked the Synelnykove district, damaging infrastructure. Over the region, air defenses downed 11 drones.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Telegram

Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Telegram

Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Telegram

Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Telegram

On March 11, Russian artillery killed two children in the Pokrovsk district, evacuated in 2024.

On March 12, drones targeted Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Sumy, causing destruction.

That night, Russia unleashed three Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 133 drones nationwide.