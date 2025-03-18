Russia strikes infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, some homes were left without electricity and water as a result of an enemy attack

Shahed drone (Photo: depositphotos.com)

Russian forces struck infrastructure targets in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on the evening of March 17, causing significant damage, according to Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak, and Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

In Dnipro’s Dniprovskyi district, a drone assault damaged an infrastructure facility, sparking a major fire that Lysak described as severe. No casualties were reported from the incident.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, an enemy strike hit a critical infrastructure site in a frontline territorial community, cutting electricity to over 3,000 subscribers and disrupting water supplies in three villages.

Overnight on March 13, Russia launched 27 drones, a smaller number compared to the 117 unleashed the previous day.

Air defenses downed 130 drones and lost 38 decoys to radar between the evening of March 14 and the early hours of March 15, when Russia also fired two Iskander missiles alongside 178 drones.

On the evening of March 16 and in the early hours of March 17, the aggressor launched 174 drones, with air defenses neutralizing 90 and losing 70 decoys to radar.