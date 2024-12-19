Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih: hospital, homes and cars damaged

There were no reported casualties

Kryvyi Rih (Photo: Urban KR)

Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Wednesday evening, damaging infrastructure, according to the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

Around 11:00 p.m., the Air Force detected high-speed targets heading towards Kryvyi Rih. Local authorities reported sounds of explosions in the city.

As a result of the Russian attack, infrastructure, two nine-story buildings, a hospital, a school, a store, and 10 vehicles were damaged, Lysak stated. There were no reported casualties.

On December 14, Russia launched a massive drone strike on Ukraine, deploying 132 unmanned aerial vehicles.

On Wednesday, Russia struck Kharkiv, reportedly using a Molniya drone. According to the mayor, the enemy strike targeted the Kyivskyi district of the city. There were no reported casualties.