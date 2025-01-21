Russia strikes railway within Dnipro, three workers injured – photos of aftermath

The railway infrastructure in Prydniprovsk was hit

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian forces launched a missile strike on a railway in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Tuesday morning, injuring three railway workers, as reported by the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi.

The aggressor targeted the railway in Prydniprovsk, a residential area within the city of Dnipro.

"The actions were precise. When the air raid siren sounded, the train was secured, passengers were gathered, and everyone took shelter in the depot," Pertsovskyi wrote.

However, the strike resulted in injuries to three railway workers.

Photo: Oleksandr Pertsovsky/Facebook

Additionally, Russian forces attacked the Synelnykove district, where two people were injured.

Earlier, on the morning of January 18, Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv using Iskander missiles, targeting the Shevchenkivskyi and Desnianskyi districts.

Russia also struck an infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia, with 10 people injured.