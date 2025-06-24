Russia strikes Sumy region with drones – three people killed, including a child

Russian troops killed an eight-year-old boy during an attack on Sumy region on the night of June 24

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On the night of June 24, Russia attacked the Verkhnyosyrovatsk community of Sumy region with drones, resulting in three deaths, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hrygorov.

According to Grigorov, the Russians struck a massive blow at the residential sector, and a fire broke out as a result of the hit.

He later noted that around midnight, the Russians massively attacked a village in the Verkhnyosyrovatsk community with attack drones.

A man, a woman and an eight-year-old boy were killed in the attack. The child's body was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed house.

"The strike took the lives of people from different families. They all lived on the same street. They went to sleep in their homes. But Russian drones interrupted their sleep – forever," the head of the OVA said.

Three more people were pulled from the rubble. One injured person is in serious condition. All were hospitalized.

"Houses were destroyed and damaged. A fire broke out after the hits. Rescuers, medics, and all services are working at the scene. People are being provided with the necessary assistance," Grigorov added.