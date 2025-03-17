Russia strikes Ukraine with 174 drones. Damage to infrastructure, fires reported

It is reported that no one was killed in the enemy attack

Elimination of the consequences of the attack in Odesa Oblast (Photo: SES)

Starting on Sunday, Russian forces unleashed 174 UAVs — strike Shaheds and decoy drones — from Oryol, Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, targeting Ukraine overnight, per the Ukrainian Air Force.

By 9:00 AM Monday, 90 were confirmed destroyed across Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa oblasts, with 70 decoys lost to radar without fallout.

Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft units, EW teams, and mobile groups repelled the onslaught, but damage spanned six oblasts.

Kyiv Oblast’s Bila Tserkva district saw broken windows in a five-story building and a 0.5-hectare grass fire, quickly doused, with no critical infrastructure or casualties reported, said the regional administration.

In Odesa Oblast, a preschool, private home, shop, and car were hit in Odesa district, with a fire engulfing the car, shop, and an unused warehouse, extinguished by rescuers, per regional governor Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service.

One person was injured, and a suburb’s energy infrastructure damage left 500 households powerless.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's air defenses downed about 15 drones, but Governor Serhiy Lysak noted wrecked infrastructure in Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts, plus a house, garage, and fire truck hit.

In Kharkiv Oblast’s Kamyana Yaruha, a Shahed strike torched 1,000 square meters of a civilian enterprise, while Kupyansk district saw another blaze, per regional governor Oleg Synegubov and SES.

Fire in Chuguyiv district, (Photo: t.me/synegubov)

Poltava Oblast enforced emergency power cuts in the Kremenchuk district.

Meanwhile, Russia faced its own drone attacks, with explosions in Yeysk and a fire in Astrakhan Oblast.