Russia suffers from overnight drone attack: explosions and fires in Syzran, Samara Oblast – video

Syzran Oil Refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast was attacked again by drones

Syzran Oil Refinery (Photo: Wikipedia)

Russia came under drone attack again in the early hours of Tuesday, with a strike targeting an industrial facility in Syzran, Samara Oblast, according to Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev.

He did not specify the target, but Russian propaganda outlets claimed the Syzran oil refinery—previously hit two weeks ago—was struck again.

Fedorishchev said Russian air defenses downed the drones and cautioned against "fakes," yet videos from the scene show explosions and a fire.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported intercepting or destroying 18 drones across multiple regions: 10 over Rostov, three over Voronezh, two over Samara, and one each over Kursk, Belgorod, and Astrakhan oblasts.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, noted the Syzran refinery processes 8.9 million tons of oil yearly, producing fuel, aviation kerosene, and bitumen to Euro-5 standards. Using oil from western Siberia and Samara, it supports Russian military logistics, making it a key target.

The refinery was previously attacked by drones on February 19, halting operations, and burned after a strike on March 16, 2024.

Recent Ukrainian strikes include a February 26 hit on a Tuapse refinery and port in Krasnodar Krai and occupied Crimea, plus a March 3 blaze at a refinery in Ufa, over 1,300 kilometers from Ukraine.