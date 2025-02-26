Russia targets Kyiv Oblast and Kharkiv with drone attacks, causing casualties and damage – photos

The drone attack caused one fatality and several wounded

The consequences of a Russian UAV attack in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast (Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk/Telegram)

Russia conducted another wave of drone attacks on Ukraine overnight, targeting Kyiv Oblast and Kharkiv and causing significant damage and casualties, according to the head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

In Kyiv Oblast, a two-story building caught fire in the Bucha district due to the attack, resulting in the hospitalization of a 19-year-old woman with a severe head injury.

The body of a woman was later found during firefighting efforts, and a 43-44-year-old man suffered an arm injury. The attack damaged five private homes, apartment windows in four multi-story buildings, two garages, and eight vehicles, with three vehicles destroyed.

The consequences of a Russian UAV attack in the Buchansky district of the Kyiv region (Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk/Telegram)

In Kharkiv, four drone strikes hit the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts, with one drone striking a multi-story residential building.

The consequences of a Russian UAV hitting Kharkiv (Photo: Kharkiv State Emergency Service/Facebook)

The State Emergency Service reported a fire covering 50 square meters on the second floor of the building. Two people were injured, and five others were rescued by emergency services and volunteers.

Elimination of the consequences of a Russian UAV hit in Kharkiv (Photo: Kharkiv State Emergency Service/Facebook)

The consequences of the Russian UAV attack on the Kyiv region and their liquidation (Photo: Kyiv Region State Emergency Service/Facebook)

Two aerial bombs were dropped on Slovyansk in Donetsk Oblast on February 24, which resulted in one fatality and two injuries.

Overnight on February 24, Russia launched 213 drones and 7 missiles at Ukraine, most of which were intercepted by air defenses.

Additionally, Russia has begun using new types of drones to attack Sumy.