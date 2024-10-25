North Korea's involvement in the war should be met with tangible pressure, not "closed eyes and confused comments," President Zelenskyy said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Russia plans to deploy North Korean troops in Ukraine within days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced after the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"According to intelligence information, the first North Korean military personnel will be deployed by Russia in combat zones as early as October 27-28," Zelenskyy said.

The president noted that this is an "obvious escalatory step by Russia, which is significant, unlike all the disinformation that has been circulating in Kazan these days."

He added that this demonstrates Russia's true intention to continue the war rather than seek peace.

"The actual involvement of North Korea in combat operations should be met not with closed eyes and confused comments, but with tangible pressure on both Moscow and Pyongyang to uphold the UN Charter and punish escalation," the president stated.

He also highlighted that special attention is being paid to three fronts: Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Lyman. The situation in Donetsk Oblast is difficult, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are doing everything possible to eliminate the invaders.

"Separately, there is the Kursk operation. We are carrying out our tasks. The buffer zone on Russian territory ensures Ukraine's security from Russian attempts to expand the war in the east of our state and ensures significant Russian losses," the president added.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin acknowledged for the first time the presence of North Korean soldiers and officers in Russia. Previously, the U.S. had stated that it did not have confirmation of these reports.

On Thursday, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russia had already transferred the first North Korean military personnel to Kursk Oblast, although their numbers are unknown.

On Friday, the European Union expressed concern about the presence of North Korean military personnel in Ukraine. Meanwhile, China stated that it has no information about this.