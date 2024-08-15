Russia transferring rear units to Kursk Oblast, so eastern front remains intense – National Guard

When transferring units to Kursk Oblast, the enemy primarily uses rear units and reserves, so the intensity of hostilities has not decreased

Kursk Oblast (Photo: Russian media)

Russia is transferring rear units and reserves to Kursk Oblast, so the intensity of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine does not decrease, the spokesman of the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, said on the air of the national telethon.

"By transferring units to Kursk Oblast, the enemy primarily uses rear units and reserves," he said, adding that because of this, the intensity of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine does not decrease.

Earlier, the representative of the press service of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade, Ivan Petrychak, informed LIGA.net that the situation in Chasiv Yar has not changed since the beginning of the operation of the Ukrainian military on the Kursk axis.

He noted that the neighboring units feel the same.

On August 6, 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly breached the border with Kursk Oblast.

On August 12, Russia officially admitted the loss of 28 settlements in Kursk Oblast.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time publicly acknowledged the operation of Ukraine in the Russian region.