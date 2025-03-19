Due to the Russians' wishes, the United States told the Europeans that they must participate in any peace agreement regarding Ukraine, journalists write

European Commission building (Photo: depositphotos.com)

Russia aims to have the lifting of European Union sanctions included in any agreement to halt its war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg, which cited sources privy to the discussions.

This demand has led U.S. officials to inform their European counterparts that the EU must play a role in any peace accord, given its extensive sanctions regime against Russia.

Until now, U.S. President Donald Trump has largely sidelined Europe in his negotiations with Ukraine and Russia, Bloomberg noted.

The inclusion of the EU could ease allies’ fears that a U.S.-brokered deal without European input might undermine Ukraine or European security—concerns heightened after Trump’s March 18 call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed European involvement last week at the G7 summit in Canada, telling reporters, "The European Union has imposed significant sanctions on the Russian Federation and on individuals inside of Russia. So, they will have to be consulted and they’ll have to be engaged in this process."

The EU has maintained sanctions on Russia since its 2014 invasion of Ukraine, ramping them up significantly after the full-scale assault began in 2022.

On February 13, 2025, Europe demanded a seat at the table in Russia-Ukraine war talks.

On February 16, EU Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said the bloc has no plans to ease sanctions on Russia.

Two days later, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger remarked that Europe’s exclusion from key talks stems from decades of underinvestment in defense, leaving it at the "kids' table."