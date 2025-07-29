Russia wounded four rescuers. SES says enemy deliberately hits them – video

Four rescuers were taken to hospitals with wounds and bruises

An injured rescuer (Photo: SES)

on July 29, four rescuers were injured as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported to by in the State Emergency Service and noted that the enemy deliberately targeted the rescuers.

In Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, a hostile drone attacked a fire brigade as it was evacuating civilians from the danger zone. As a result, two rescuers were injured and a fire truck was damaged.

The rescuers, who were not injured, provided first aid to the wounded and took them to the hospital. One of them has a torn shoulder wound, and the other has a head injury.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

In Kherson, a Russian FPV drone hits a truck of one of the rescue units of the State Emergency Service. Two rescuers were wounded and transported to the hospital.

"The occupiers are deliberately targeting rescuers, knowing that they are the last defense for civilians. They are hitting those who save lives every day," the SES noted .

Photo: SES

Photo: SES