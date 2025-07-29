Russia wounded four rescuers. SES says enemy deliberately hits them – video
on July 29, four rescuers were injured as a result of Russian shelling. This was reported to by in the State Emergency Service and noted that the enemy deliberately targeted the rescuers.
In Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, a hostile drone attacked a fire brigade as it was evacuating civilians from the danger zone. As a result, two rescuers were injured and a fire truck was damaged.
The rescuers, who were not injured, provided first aid to the wounded and took them to the hospital. One of them has a torn shoulder wound, and the other has a head injury.
In Kherson, a Russian FPV drone hits a truck of one of the rescue units of the State Emergency Service. Two rescuers were wounded and transported to the hospital.
"The occupiers are deliberately targeting rescuers, knowing that they are the last defense for civilians. They are hitting those who save lives every day," the SES noted .
- on June 18, Russians dropped explosives on a fire station in Kherson region. Three wounded rescuers with concussions and other injuries were taken to hospital.
- July 6 Russia attacks rescuers in Kharkiv and Kherson while extinguishing fires after shelling, damaging a tanker truck.
Comments (0)