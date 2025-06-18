Russians drop explosives on fire station in Kherson region: three wounded
Russians drop explosives from a drone on a fire station in Bilozerka. Three rescuers wounded, reported Kherson Regional Military Administration.
At the same time, the State Emergency Service reported, that three FPV drones hit the fire and rescue unit.
The injured rescuers are 24, 31 and 38 years old. They have contusions, explosive and closed head injuries, and two of them have shrapnel wounds. They were taken to a hospital for medical care .
The unit's building, fire station gates, roof, windows and a car were also damaged.
- on May 30, Russians targeted a SES unit in Nikopol with a drone. A fire station and a fire and rescue vehicle are damaged.
- On June 3, Russia hits a firefighters' vehicle in Zaporizhzhia region, it burns to the ground.
- On June 5, Russia attacks rescuers in Sloviansk, who were extinguishing a fire from shelling, one wounded.
- On June 6, a massive Russian attack killed three rescuers. Another 14 were injured, including seriously.
- On June 11, in Kharkiv region , Russians attacked sappers during a mine clearance, one was killed.