Russians drop explosives on fire station in Kherson region: three wounded

Rescuers with contusions and other injuries were taken to hospital

A rescuer (Photo: SES)

Russians drop explosives from a drone on a fire station in Bilozerka. Three rescuers wounded, reported Kherson Regional Military Administration.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service reported, that three FPV drones hit the fire and rescue unit.

The injured rescuers are 24, 31 and 38 years old. They have contusions, explosive and closed head injuries, and two of them have shrapnel wounds. They were taken to a hospital for medical care .

The unit's building, fire station gates, roof, windows and a car were also damaged.