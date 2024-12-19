The authorities of Rostov Oblast confirmed the fact that an oil refinery was hit overnight on December 18

Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery (Photo: Russian propagandist media)

Russian military propaganda reported that drones attacked an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast, overnight on Wednesday, causing a fire at the facility.

According to propaganda sources, locals reported that a "large number of drones" attacked Novoshakhtinsk before the fire broke out at the oil refinery.

Acting Governor of Rostov Oblast Yuri Slusar stated that Russian air defenses were active not only over Novoshakhtinsk but also over Taganrog and Bataisk. He later confirmed that the drone attack in Novoshakhtinsk resulted in the ignition of oil products.

The Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, linked to Russian security forces, reported that military airfields in Taganrog and Bataisk were also targeted in the attack.

Previously, on November 8, 2024, units of the Main Intelligence Directorate struck the Saratov Oil Refinery.

On November 11, Russian authorities and military propaganda claimed that a missile attack on Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, damaged an industrial enterprise.

On the same day, the General Staff reported hitting an oil base in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.

Overnight on December 13, Ukraine struck the linear production dispatcher station "Steel Horse" in Oryol Oblast, Russia.